Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Looking at Cavs All-Star's status for Game 3 (May 11)

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The series will shift to Cleveland's home court for Games 3 and 4, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from a lopsided defeat in Game 1 to secure a convincing 118-94 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points, including clutch baskets in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Despite a quiet first half with just six points on six shots, Mitchell contributed in other ways, dishing out five assists and a notable stretch in the fourth, scoring seven of Cleveland's points to force the Celtics to clear the bench early.

Mitchell erupted in the second half, pouring in 16 points in the third quarter. He opened the fourth with a flurry, hitting three consecutive baskets, capped by a dagger from beyond the arc (28 feet) that effectively ended the Celtics' hopes.

Center Jarrett Allen, who is ailing with bruised ribs and has been out for five games, remains questionable for Game 3. In his absence, Evan Mobley notched a career playoff-high 21 points while starting at center. Caris LeVert chipped in 21 points off the bench.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell suffered a nasal fracture during a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on Mar. 16. The injury sidelined him for the following game, a narrow 108-103 Cavaliers victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Mitchell underwent a corrective procedure at Cleveland Clinic to address the fracture. The incident occurred in the second half against Houston, where Mitchell appeared to suffer a bloody nose and missed most of the final quarter.

This setback came on the heels of a left knee bruise that sidelined Mitchell for seven games prior to the Houston matchup.

Donovan Mitchell's stats vs. Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell boasts a strong record against the Boston Celtics, winning 10 of 16 matchups. He averages an impressive 29.6 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks. Mitchell shoots efficiently from the field at 45.8%, including beyond the arc at 36.3% and the free-throw line at 88.8%.

In the first two games of their Round 2 matchup, he has averaged 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists with 0.5 steals and 2.0 turnovers on 50.0% shooting from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line on 9.0 attempts and 81.8% from the free-throw line.