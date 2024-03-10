Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Cavaliers 5x All-Star's status revealed (March 10)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will miss the upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. This will be the fourth and final game of their season series.

The Cavaliers are coming off an impressive 113-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen combined for 67 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Nets, meanwhile, will play on the second set of their back-to-back after the 110-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland has the season series lead at 3-0 and is anticipated to sweep them in their season series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

On Tuesday evening, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided an update on Donovan Mitchell's health status, revealing that their All-Star is dealing with a bone bruise.

Bickerstaff noted that the injury did not occur quickly but rather developed gradually. Donovan, Cleveland's leading scorer and a key player during the team's injury-plagued season, was expected to miss at least three games, beginning with the game against Boston.

Following this period, Mitchell is slated for another assessment to decide when he can resume playing.

Expand Tweet

The Cleveland Cavaliers disclosed that Mitchell was subjected to a medical intervention, specifically a platelet-rich plasma injection into his knee, aiming to expedite his recovery.

This procedure was carried out at a clinic in Cleveland on Monday. His most recent appearance on the court was an intense 44-minute play during a double-overtime defeat against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28.

Following this demanding game, Mitchell was marked as questionable for the Cavaliers' subsequent two matchups.

Throughout this season, Mitchell has been sidelined for a total of 16 games, attributed to a mix of illnesses and minor injuries.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The clash between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers will tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

It will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Ohio and YES TV for home and away coverage respectively.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.