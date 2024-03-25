Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 5x All-Star's status (March 25)

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as out for the coming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday for the team's second set of their back-to-back.

The Cavaliers enter this matchup having won only one of their last five games, falling to the Miami Heat with a final score of 121-84 in their recent game. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers' offensive charge, contributing 15 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field.

Darius Garland has displayed remarkable versatility, seamlessly transitioning between leading and supporting roles for the Cavaliers. This dynamic has become increasingly evident in recent weeks with his scoring and playmaking duties without Donovan in the lineup. Jarrett Allen and Mobley have also played pivotal roles, their defensive partnership in the paint evolving into one of the most formidable in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Cavaliers have maintained a 4-6 record against the spread, facing difficulties in covering betting lines, which could be directly attributed to their reduced offensive capability. Additionally, they have secured victories in only three of their last 10 games.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was set to remain sidelined for at least another week, the team disclosed on Tuesday.

According to the team, Donovan Mitchell sustained a nasal fracture during a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 16, causing him to sit out the subsequent game against the Indiana Pacers, which the Cavaliers won 108-103.

Mitchell underwent a medical procedure at Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday morning to realign the fracture. He is scheduled for reevaluation on Tuesday.

Donovan appeared to suffer a bloody nose during the second half of the game against the Houston Rockets and consequently spent a significant portion of the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

In addition to his nasal injury, Donovan continues to be hampered by a left knee bruise that has been troubling him since the break. Prior to the Houston game, he had missed seven consecutive games due to this injury.

'Spida' acknowledged after the game that the knee issue has affected some of his explosiveness on the court.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The inter-conference matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SE-CHA for home and away coverage. NBA League Pass and Fubo TV will offer live streaming option.