Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Exploring Cavaliers star's status (March 28)

Donovan Mitchell is coming off of a great game on Thursday when he flirted with recording his first triple-double ever. He ended a 124-116 Cleveland Cavaliers win against the San Antonio Spurs with 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight rebounds. He looked healthy in the game and should play barring any last-minute decision by the team to rest him.

Mitchell missed two games on March 11 and March 14 with a groin injury that he sustained against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 9. He made his comeback on March 16 against the Orlando Magic and played five straight games. He was rested on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers for groin injury management.

He was, however, removed from the injury report prior to Thursday’s game. With Friday’s fixture against the Detroit Pistons being the second leg of a back-to-back, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the team decides to give him another break.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already secured their spot in the playoffs and lead the East with a 59-14 record. They also maintain a five-game lead over the second-placed Boston Celtics, which all but confirms the top seed with just nine games left on each team’s schedule for the regular season.

Donovan Mitchell has been fairly healthy this season and has played in 66 of Cleveland’s 73 games.

How has Donovan Mitchell fared against Detroit Pistons?

Donovan Mitchell has played the Detroit Pistons in 15 regular-season games as a part of two teams: the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell and his teams have dominated Detroit with a 14-1 record. He averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those games.

He has played in two games against the Pistons this season, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

How and where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and FDSNDTX. Fans can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

