The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that their All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is available for the matchup with the LA Clippers on Sunday. This game marks the second and final meeting of their season series, with the Cavaliers aiming to complete a sweep of the Clippers following their 118-108 victory on Jan. 29.

The Cavaliers conclude a five-game road trip on Sunday, following a 1-3 mark. Despite a recent 3-7 stretch, they remain third in the Eastern Conference, trailing second-placed Milwaukee Bucks by a game and a half.

In their last five games, the Cavaliers' offense has averaged 109 points per game, slightly below their season average of 112.4. They boast a shooting percentage of 47.9 from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, making an average of 13.5 3-pointers and 15.5 free throws per game.

Cleveland maintains a turnover rate of 13.5 per game, coupled with a notable 2.08 assist-to-turnover ratio. In Saturday's loss, Darius Garland showcased his scoring prowess by leading the team with 26 points on 11-of-25 shooting. Garland also contributed four 3-pointers and five steals to the effort.

The Cavaliers defense is allowing an average of 110 points per game, ranking seventh in the league in this category. Additionally, they are contributing 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game to their defensive efforts.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell suffered a nasal fracture in the 117-103 defeat to the Houston Rockets on March 16, causing him to sit out the subsequent game against the Indiana Pacers. Despite Mitchell's absence, the Cavaliers managed a 108-103 win.

Mitchell appeared to suffer a bloody nose during the second half of the game against the Rockets, leading him to spend a significant portion of the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

After the injury, Donovan Mitchell underwent a medical procedure at the Cleveland Clinic to realign the fracture. Alongside his nasal injury, Spida remains hampered by a left knee strain, which has plagued him since the All-Star break.

Before the Houston game, Donovan Mitchell sat out seven consecutive games due to the injury.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers?

The marquee cross-conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers tip offs at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SoCal and WUAB CW 43 for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.