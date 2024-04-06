Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Cavaliers guard's status (April 6)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as available and will play in the first set of their Pacific Coast matchup against the LA Lakers on Saturday. The Cavs will look to tie their season series following a 121-115 loss on Nov. 26.

Cleveland suffered its sixth loss in nine games as it was soundly defeated 122-101 by the Phoenix Suns in the second game of a back-to-back series on Wednesday. The Cavaliers' season record dropped to 46-31, placing them second in the Central Division, trailing the Bucks by 1.5 games ahead of Friday’s game.

In the Eastern Conference standings, they hold the third position, lagging 14.5 games behind Boston, who secured the top spot. The Cavs maintain a 3.5-game lead over the Heat, securing a guaranteed playoff spot.

During the game against Phoenix, Cleveland initially led by one point before being outscored 19-4 in the final 6:44 of the opening quarter, resulting in a 34-20 deficit after 12 minutes.

Trailing by 25 points at halftime, the Cavaliers struggled to narrow the gap, never getting closer than 11 points for the remainder of the game.

Cleveland managed to shoot 47.0% from the field, connecting on seven of 26 attempts from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Phoenix capitalized on their offensive opportunities, shooting 50.6%. Donovan Mitchell emerged as the leading scorer for the Cavaliers, as he contributed 24 points.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell sustained a nasal fracture during a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 16, leading him to miss the following game against the Indiana Pacers. Despite his absence, the Cavaliers managed to secure a 108-103 victory.

Following the injury, Mitchell underwent a medical procedure at Cleveland Clinic to realign the fracture.

Donovan appeared to sustain a bloody nose during the second half of the matchup against the Rockets, prompting him to spend a considerable portion of the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

In addition to his nasal injury, Spida continues to be hindered by a left knee bruise that has been bothering him since the All-Star break. Before the Houston game, he missed seven consecutive games due to this injury.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers?

The cross-conference showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers is slated for an early tipoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Viewers can catch the action locally on Spectrum SportsNet and WUAB CW 43, offering comprehensive coverage for both home and away audiences. Live streaming options will be available on platforms such as Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass provides viewers access to NBA TV and offers a week-long free trial, which can also be subscribed to as a service.