Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Cleveland's guard's status (April 10)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed their standout guard Donovan Mitchell as available in the cross-conference matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Tonight's contest would be their second and final matchup of the season.

On Tuesday night, the Grizzlies returned to action at home against the San Antonio Spurs. However, their offense encountered difficulties, scoring only 87 points in a 102-87 loss. With a shooting percentage of just 34% from the field, the Grizzlies faced a formidable challenge. Three players, including Scottie Pippen Jr., tied for the team's lead in points with 14 each, despite Pippen only converting 5 of 14 attempts from the field.

Despite grappling with injuries throughout the season, the Cavaliers have managed to secure a top-five position in the Eastern Conference playoff standings with less than five games remaining. However, their recent performance has been lackluster, posting a 3-7 record in their last 10 outings, including three consecutive losses.

A particularly disheartening defeat came against the LA Clippers on Sunday, where the Cavs squandered a commanding 26-point lead, ultimately falling short with a score of 120-118. Despite all five Cavs' starters contributing double-digit points, the absence of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, sidelined due to a sore knee after featuring in the previous night's game against the Lakers, proved to be a significant setback.

Darius Garland led the scoring for the Cavs with 28 points, while Max Strus and Evan Mobley each added 20 points to the team's tally.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell suffered a nasal fracture during a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 16, forcing him to sit out the subsequent game against the Indiana Pacers. Despite his absence, the Cavaliers clinched a 108-103 victory.

Mitchell underwent a medical procedure at Cleveland Clinic to realign the fracture following the incident. He appeared to sustain a bloody nose during the second half of the Rockets matchup, leading him to spend a significant portion of the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

Additionally, Mitchell has been grappling with a left knee bruise since the All-Star break, which has continued to hamper his performance. Prior to the Houston game, he missed seven consecutive matchups due to this injury.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland. The contest will be aired locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SE-MEM for home and away coverage, respectively.