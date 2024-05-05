Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Looking at 5x All-Star's status for Game 7 (May 5)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as available for the upcoming Game 7 of the Eastern Conference’s Round 1 matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Cleveland star appeared less astonished by his 50-point performance in a 103-96 playoff defeat to the Magic on Friday night than by the fact that, despite the Cavaliers scoring 66 points in the paint, they only attempted 10 free throws.

Despite being hampered by a right ankle injury, Mitchell connected on 22 of his 36 attempts, scoring most of his points by driving to the basket after being pushed away from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Cavaliers struggled from long range, missing 13 of their 14 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half. Mitchell started slow, missing his first four 3-point attempts and finishing 3 for 9 from deep.

Cleveland entered Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead, having secured victories in Games 1, 2 and 5 at home, but it suffered defeats in Games 3 and 4 in Orlando by a total of 61 points. Mitchell, determined to make an impact, went into Game 6 with an aggressive mindset.

The five-time All-Star tallied 19 points in the first half and had 32 by the start of the fourth quarter. Remarkably, he scored Cleveland's last 22 points, including all of their 18 in the fourth period, and was the only Cavaliers player to score in the final 14 minutes of the game.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell suffered a nasal fracture during a 117-103 defeat to the Houston Rockets on March 16, which caused him to sit out the subsequent game against the Indiana Pacers. In his absence, the Cavaliers eked out a 108-103 win.

Following the injury, Mitchell had a medical procedure at Cleveland Clinic to realign the fracture. During the second half of the game against the Rockets, Mitchell appeared to suffer a bloody nose, leading him to spend much of the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

Additionally, Mitchell had been dealing with a left knee bruise that troubled him since the All-Star break. Before the game against Houston, this injury had already sidelined him for seven consecutive games.

How to watch Game 7 between Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The marquee Game 7 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will tipoff at 1 p.m. EDT at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game will be nationally televised on ABC, including live-streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.