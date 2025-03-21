Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Cavaliers star's status (Mar. 21)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is available to play against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Mitchell has been one of the Cavs’ most consistent players this season. The 28-year-old has started 63 of 69 games, averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 44.6%.

Mitchell and Darius Garland form one of the most formidable backcourts in the league, leading the Cavaliers to the best record (56-13) in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland seems likely to finish the season atop the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics, who hold the second seed (50-19) are six games behind.

However, Mitchell and Co. have hit a rough patch, losing three games in a row, against the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers and the Orlando Magic. The Cavs are now 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Their opponents, the Suns, aren’t doing much better. They hold the 10th seed (33-37) in the Western Conference and are 5-5 over their last 10. But they have had some good games, winning against the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavaliers last met the Suns on January 20, which Cleveland won 118-92, following a stellar outing from Donovan Mitchell, who recorded 33 points, five rebounds and five assists. Phoenix relied on Kevin Durant, who recorded 23 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Donovan Mitchell's stats against the Phoenix Suns

Donovan Mitchell has played 18 games against the Phoenix Suns during his time with the Utah Jazz and the Cavaliers. He has always been good against the Suns, averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Mitchell’s best performance against Phoenix came in 2021 when he was with the Jazz, recording 41 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 117-113 loss. It will be interesting to see what the 28-year-old has in store on Friday night.

When and where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center this Friday. The game will go live at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on AZFamily and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

