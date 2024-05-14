Is Donte DiVincenzo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks guard's status for Game 5 (May 14)

The New York Knicks listed guard Donte DiVincenzo as available for the upcoming Game 5 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Knicks will be looking to turn things around as they head back to Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday, the Knicks were thoroughly outclassed, as the Pacers evened the series at 2-2 with a decisive 121-89 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. DiVincenzo, among others, took the blame for the dismal performance.

The Knicks shifted from a comfortable lead to a tied series as they squandered a two-game advantage, transforming the contest into a best-of-three series.

In Game 4, they scored the fewest points of the postseason, shooting just 33.7% from the field. The New York offense has shot 45.5% from the field in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, including 37.9% from 3-point range, with averages of 11.7 3-pointers and 18.3 free throws per game.

Defensively, the Knicks allowed 121 points for the second time in this series. They concede an average of 111.9 points per game during the playoffs. Opponents have shot 47.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, while making an average of 13.2 3s and 17.1 free throws per game. The Knicks average 44.1 rebounds per game and have a +3.3 rebound differential.

The starting lineup for the Knicks struggled significantly, with Jalen Brunson being the only starter to score in double figures, recording 18 points. The guard also contributed three rebounds, five assists and two steals in the effort. Guard Alec Burks led the team with 20 points in 23 minutes of play off the bench.

Donte DiVincenzo stats vs Indiana Pacers

Donte DiVincenzo has appeared in 15 games against the Indiana Pacers, going 10-5. He has averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks on 47.2% shooting from the field, including 38.1% from beyond the arc and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, DiVincezo has averaged 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists with 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks on 46.1% shooting from the field, including an impressive 50.0% from the beyond the arc and 100% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

The marquee Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV, including live broadcast on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.