Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are getting prepared for tonight's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The team has been without forward Draymond for the last four games and Golden State have had to deal with a number of recent injuries to their starting lineup. After impressing throughout the regular season, Golden State have gone on to win just four of their last ten NBA games.

Although the Warriors are dealing with adversity right now, the team still find themselves at 31-12, good enough for second place in the Western Conference standings. Golden State have won just one of their last four games and will be looking to pick up an important victory tonight at home against the Detroit Pistons.

There's no doubt that veteran forward Draymond Green has been one of the most important pieces on the Warriors roster this year. When Golden State are firing on all cylinders, it's because of Green's impact on both sides of the floor. Draymond is currently averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game this year. He's missed the last four games for Golden State, and the team are anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup.

Draymond Green is out for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is out for tonight's game against the Pistons

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is officially listed as out for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons. The versatile forward is currently dealing with back and calf injuries that have forced him Green to miss Golden State's last four games.

It was announced earlier this week that Green will be out for at least two more weeks. The Warriors will then re-evaluate Green and determine when he can return to the court. Green is one of the most important pieces to Golden State's success, so it's no surprise to see the organization exercising caution when it comes to getting him back on the court.

Golden State have had to deal with a number of injuries as of late, including superstar Stephen Curry, who is expected to return to the team for tonight's game. While Draymond continues to sit out, Golden State are going to have to look for one of their rotational players to step up.

The team have given extended looks to the likes of veteran forward Otto Porter Jr., as well as rookie Jonathan Kuminga, while Green has been out. Golden State will look to get back on track tonight against Detroit, which will be the first game of a seven-game home stand. After tonight's game against the Pistons, the Warriors will face a number of challenging opponents, including matchups against the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Golden State Warriors @warriors Draymond Green, who exited last Sunday’s game due to a sore left calf, has been evaluated by several specialists over the last week—in addition to undergoing an MRI of his lower back the night of the game—to determine the cause of the soreness/tightness in his calf. Draymond Green, who exited last Sunday’s game due to a sore left calf, has been evaluated by several specialists over the last week—in addition to undergoing an MRI of his lower back the night of the game—to determine the cause of the soreness/tightness in his calf. https://t.co/VjjssDL6VU

Edited by Parimal