Is Draymond Green playing tonight versus the Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update on Warriors star (Jan. 31) 

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Friday night, looking to continue their strong play over the last four games. The Warriors are riding a two-game win streak entering Friday's contest, coming off a 116-109 victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The Warriors overcame a career-high 52-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win their third game over their last four contests, eclipsing the (.500) mark for the first time since Jan. 18. Golden State is coming into Friday's matchup with a 24-23 record on the season and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Down the stretch of the season, every contest will matter as the Warriors fight for a playoff push. As every game grows more crucial, so does team health. Entering their matchup versus Phoenix, Golden State is slated to be without two key contributors, including Draymond Green.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green was ruled out on the Warriors' injury report, looking to heal up from a calf injury. He is expected to return ahead of Golden State's matchup versus the Orlando Magic on Feb. 3.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green joins Jonathan Kuminga on Warriors injury report

In addition to Draymond Green, the Warriors listed – and ruled out – star forward Jonathan Kuminga for Friday's contest. Kuminga has been sidelined since Jan. 4 versus the Memphis Grizzlies due to an ankle sprain.

Expand Tweet

He has missed each of the Warriors' last 13 games, but the organization is hopeful for a return sooner than later. Kuminga will miss his 14th consecutive game as he supports his team versus Phoenix from the sidelines.

Despite hosting the Suns, the Warriors enter as a 1.5-point underdog to a surprisingly healthy Phoenix squad. Entering Friday's contest, the Suns have a blank injury report and will roll out their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Much like the Warriors, the Suns are clawing for a playoff berth in 2024-25, coming into Friday with a 24-22 record on the season and the ninth seed in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Warriors in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback