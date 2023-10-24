Is Dwight Howard married? Looking at former Lakers star's personal life & more

Dwight Howard recently made headlines after being accused of sexual assault by a man named Stephen Harper. This has led to increased interest in the personal life of the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

While not married, the eight-time NBA All-Star has five children with five different women. In 2010, he won a lawsuit against Royce Reed, the mother of his eldest child for violating court order by talking about him in the media.

In 2019, Te'a Cooper got engaged to Howard. They got secretly married a year later but their marriage ended in 2021. Fans suspected their separation when they unfollowed each other on social media. This was then confirmed by Cooper.

"No, I do not go out with him," Cooper said. "I’m not with him no more. Leave it alone. I don’t want to see y'all in my comments saying it no more. Don’t add me to nothing that have to do with him. It’s over with. It’s adios amigos."

Dwight Howard denies recent sexual assault accusations

Dwight Howard has denied allegations of sexual assault made by a man whom he met on Instagram.

The accuser is Stephen Harper, who claimed to have exchanged messages with the former NBA champion. According to Harper, he allegedly met Howard at his house and was introduced to a man dressed as a woman named "Kitty" and proposed a threesome.

Harper said he was uncomfortable with the situation but Howard allegedly insisted and forced him to engage in sexual activities.

Harper allegedly showed text messages and even an Uber receipt to prove that the encounter happened.

Howard has denied these allegations and asserted that all actions were consensual.