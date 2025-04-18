Is Dyson Daniels playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on Hawks star's availability (April 18)

Dyson Daniels is not listed on the Atlanta Hawks’ injury report for their NBA play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat on Friday. Thus, barring any unforeseen injuries in the lead up to the game, Daniels should play for Atlanta.

Daniels has been a revelation for the Hawks since joining them in the offseason after spending the first two seasons of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. Daniels is also one of the leading contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player awards.

The Hawks star played in a total of 76 games this season. He averaged 14.1 points per game, which was a major bump from the 5.8 points he averaged last season. He also led the league in steals, averaging 3.0 per game.

Dyson Daniels was fairly healthy the entire season, as seen by the six games he missed. The most recent game that he missed was Atlanta’s regular-season finale against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. It wasn’t because of an injury, though, as he was rested for that game.

He last missed a game because of an injury on Jan. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he was out with an ankle issue.

While Daniels should play, the Hawks continue to be without Clint Capela (hand), Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder). Trae Young is probable with an Achilles issue.

How has Dyson Daniels fared against the Miami Heat?

Dyson Daniels has faced the Miami Heat in five regular-season games so far with a dismal 1-4 record. He averaged 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds. 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

His most dominant outing came this season during a 98-86 win on Feb. 24. While Daniels didn’t score much (10 points), he had seven steals. He also added 11 rebounds and two assists.

How and where to watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game will tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at State Fram Arena. The NBA play-in tournament game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

