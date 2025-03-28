Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Exploring Cavaliers star's status (March 28)

Evan Mobley was rested for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Despite his absence, Cleveland cruised to a 124-116 win behind Donovan Mitchell’s 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight rebounds.

There has been no intimidation yet about Mobley’s game status for Friday when the Cavs face the Detroit Pistons. More clarity on his status should be available prior to tipoff. However, given the fact that he already rested on Thursday, he should play.

Mobley is one of the leading contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The minimum criteria for the recognition is 65 games, a mark he hasn’t crossed yet. This gives more reason for Evan Mobley to suit up for the game.

He has been fairly healthy this season and has played in 64 of Cleveland’s 73 games. His longest streak of absence was for four games between Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 when he dealt with a calf injury. His most recent injury concern was a foot issue that ruled him out for just one game on March 16 against the Orlando Magic.

Mobley returned to the lineup for the next five games before being rested on Thursday. He is having a career year with averages of 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

How has Evan Mobley fared against Detroit Pistons?

Evan Mobley has played the Detroit Pistons on 15 occasions with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has never missed a game against Detroit so far in his four-year career. He has a 13-2 winning record and averaged 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds.

His performance improved in the three games this season against Detroit, averaging 19.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averaged 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.

How and where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons matchup is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and FDSNDTX. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

