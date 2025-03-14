Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury update on Cavaliers star (Mar. 14)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to receive a major boost ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, as Evan Mobley, who has sustained multiple injuries this season, is absent from the team’s injury report. It implies that the All-Star big man will suit up at FedEx Forum to take on the second-seeded team in the Western Conference.

Injuries have been an obstacle for Mobley. He missed a game in December due to a left ankle issue. In mid-January, the 23-year-old was sidelined for four games with a left calf strain.

While Mobley was unavailable, coach Kenny Atkinson emphasized that neither the coaching staff nor the front office would rush his return. With the Cavaliers holding a comfortable lead atop the Eastern Conference, they had the luxury of allowing the 6-foot-11 player to recover fully before rejoining the lineup.

“I told Evan, ‘Take your time coming back’. He’s got to do what he’s got to do, along with our medical and performance team, they’ve got to make the decision. It’s really about long-term health.

"It’s what I believe in. Whatever comes out of that, we want him healthy for the long term. Taking no risks. That was my message to him and the other guys who are out right now,” Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers have stayed afloat during their center’s absence. Donovan Mithcell and Co. clinched wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns but followed their consecutive wins with back-to-back losses against the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Evan Mobley stats vs Memphis Grizzlies

Evan Mobley has thrived in matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, posting stats that surpass his career averages (16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 blocks).

In six career games against Memphis, the former USC Trojan has averaged 17.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest. Notably, he has recorded double-doubles in his last four meetings with the Grizzlies.

Mobley’s most dominant performance against Memphis came in their most recent clash on Feb. 23. He stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. His all-around brilliance played a key role in Cleveland securing a 129-123 victory.

With Donovan Mitchell ruled out for tonight’s clash and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s availability uncertain, Evan Mobley will be in for another standout performance. Given his track record against the Grizzlies, Cleveland fans can expect the star to deliver big time once again.

