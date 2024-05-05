Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Looking at Cavaliers forward's status for Game 7 (May 5)

Cleveland Cavaliers standout forward Evan Mobley is listed as available for the highly anticipated Game 7 of the Eastern Conference’s round-one matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Cleveland recorded the weakest post-All-Star record and net rating among NBA playoff teams, hampered by a series of injuries and other setbacks.

The team made a strong comeback in the first two games but was decisively outplayed in the third and fourth games in Orlando.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cleveland lost 103-96 to the Magic on Friday night in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series, setting up a decisive Game 7 on Sunday afternoon at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Unlike the road blowouts in Games 3 and 4, the Cavs started strong and were ahead after the third quarter but ran out of steam in the final 12 minutes.

Despite struggling with his persistent knee injury, Donovan Mitchell was outstanding, scoring 50 points on 22-of-36 shooting, nearly carrying the Cavaliers to a series victory by himself.

His performance marks the second-highest point total in a playoff game in franchise history, only behind LeBron James' 51 points in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Expand Tweet

The rest of Cleveland's nine-man rotation managed only 46 points, marking the fifth occasion this series that the team failed to reach 100 points.

In a stark revelation, all 18 of Cleveland's fourth-quarter points—and their last 22 overall—were scored by Mitchell alone, a surprising development for a team that was believed to be fielding its deepest roster since their championship win eight years ago.

The Cavs faced challenges even before the game began, with the announcement that center Jarrett Allen would miss his second consecutive game due to a rib injury.

Marcus Morris Sr. replaced him in the starting lineup, but after a strong 12-point showing in Game 5, he managed just two points and eight rebounds.

What happened to Evan Mobley?

Evan Mobley has struggled to remain healthy all season, missing 32 games this season.

He missed 22 straight games due to an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove a loose body. He missed another game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 1, two games following his return, due to injury management.

Mobley's injury woes continued against the Boston Celtics on Mar. 5. Evan Mobley received a pass in the paint and leapt to cap the play with a dunk. His take-off seemed smooth, but on landing, Mobley rolled his ankle.

Evan Mobley limped up the court and exited the game at the next stoppage in play. He walked to the locker room, supported by the Cavaliers' head trainer, bearing almost no weight on his leg.

Shortly thereafter, the team announced that he would not return to the game, citing a left ankle sprain.