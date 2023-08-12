Is Franz Wagner playing tonight vs China - August 12th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Germany will continue their FIBA World Cup preparations with a contest against China on August 12, and Franz Wagner will be participating in the contest. He will likely be one of Germany's focal points throughout the game.

Since entering the NBA, Wagner has proven to be one of the best young forwards in the world and has impressed with his continued development for the Orlando Magic.

In his last outing for Germany, which came in a victory over Canada, Wagner proved his credentials as a potential offensive leader for his home nation. Scoring 18 points along with 4 assists, Wagner led his team in scoring while showcasing an encouraging two-man game with journeyman point guard Dennis Schroder.

Former Boston Celtics big man Daniel Theis is also part of Germany's rotation and will look to utilize his scoring ability and impressive switchability on the defensive end. However, Wagner is clearly the young star of the German team and could be a true difference-maker for the nation at the upcoming World Cup.

Germany will be hoping that their talented roster, which includes multiple NBA-level talents, can work in unison to produce in the group stages and propel the team into the knockout rounds.

Franz Wagner is coming off an impressive year

In his sophomore NBA season, Franz Wagner played in 80 games for the Orlando Magic, showcasing his versatility throughout the season. Averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, Wagner put himself on the map of upcoming talents around the NBA.

The Magic are in the middle of a rebuild and have Wagner pegged as a potential All-Star, hence why they feature him so heavily on a game-to-game basis. If Germany can put Wagner at the forefront on the offensive end, they will be giving themselves the best chance of progressing from the group stage.

Furthermore, Dennis Schroder, a standout performer at the EuroBasket tournament last summer, will be invaluable in Wagner's development throughout the World Cup. He can lean on Schroder for advice and leadership as Germany gets deeper into the tournament.

In the coming years, if Franz Wagner continues his current developmental trajectory, he will be entering international competitions as one of the best players in the tournament.

For now, though, Wagner will be learning on the fly, and trying to make the most of an amazing opportunity to represent his country and lead them as far as the team can go.

