Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Heat? Latest injury update on Bucks’ star ahead of matchup (16th April 2023)

The Milwaukee Bucks will make their 2023 NBA playoff debut against the Miami Heat today at 5:30 pm/ET. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 1 has been up in the air.

The two-time MVP was initially listed as doubtful on the injury report earlier this week due to left knee discomfort. He was upgraded to questionable yesterday and is now officially listed as probable for today's game.

The Greek Freak played in just 63 games this season, averaging a career-high 31.1 points with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He led the Bucks to an NBA-best 58-24 record. The team looks drastically different without him on the floor.

It is a sigh of relief for the Bucks that Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup. Milwaukee went 11-7 this season without the superstar but did not look like a legitimate title contender without him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bucks crowd before their game tonight



"We got to get another one. This is what we need [*points to his finger*]. We need a second one!"Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bucks crowd before their game tonight "We got to get another one. This is what we need [*points to his finger*]. We need a second one!"Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bucks crowd before their game tonight 💍https://t.co/1ZNNMMAaK9

Bucks vs Heat Preview:

The Bucks enter today's matchup as 9.5-point favorites. The Heat are +350 on the money line, which makes them the biggest underdogs of the day. The over/under for the game is set at 220. Milwaukee are also considered to be the biggest favorites in the first round. They entered the playoffs with -1000 odds to advance to the second round.

The Heat took down the Chicago Bulls in the final play-in game to earn the eight seed in the Eastern Conference. This comes after they were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in matchup. Miami went 44-38 during the regular season.

While Milwaukee may be able to survive the opening series without Antetokounmpo, they will not be able to reach their full potential without him. Despite their success, injuries have been a significant issue for the Bucks all season.

Another notable storyline will be the injury status of Khris Middleton. The three-time All-Star missed the end of the regular season due to knee issues. He was limited to just 33 games this season and did not play up to his full potential. Middleton shot a career-low 43.6% from the field and just 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The two Bucks stars are expected to take the floor for Game 1 of their series against the Heat. But their overall effectiveness on the floor will be something to monitor moving forward.

