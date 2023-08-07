Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against Serbia in World Cup tune-up? (8th August 2023)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely not suit up for Greece as they take on Serbia in Athens on 8 August. The game tips off at 6:45pm (11:45am ET) from Greece and can be streamed on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform. An account is free to sign up.

Antetokounmpo is still on the preliminary roster for Greece as they prepare for the World Cup and his status has not been officially decided. His participation in the tournament is in doubt as he underwent a minor, cleanup knee surgery this offseason. He will most likely sit out these two exhibition games for Greece in the Acropolis Tournament in Athens. Greece takes on Serbia and then Italy two days later.

Antetokounmpo could make his return to the Greece national team when the team travels to Abu Dhabi for more tune-up exhibitions. Greece plays Team USA and Germany before traveling to the Philippines for their World Cup matches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Serbia takes on Greece in the Acropolis Tournament.

Game Preview

This will be the first tune-up for Serbia as they prepare for the World Cup. Greece meanwhile played Slovenia twice already in their pre-tournament campaign and won both games without Antetokounmpo.

Giannis may be out but his brother and fellow Milwaukee Buck Thanasis will be in the lineup for Greece. He played well in the games against Slovenia. He will be the only NBA talent for Greece.

However, Greece has plenty of players with American basketball experience. American college star and Euroleague player Thomas Walkup was naturalized in Greece and will have plenty of time to shine for Greece in this one.

Enter caption

Serbia will have plenty of NBA talent of their own even without Nikola Jokic. Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is on the roster. Filip Petrusev, a forward for the Philadelphia 76ers is also on the squad. Atlanta Hawk Bogdan Bogdanovic will feature heavily for Serbia. OKC Thunder combo forward Aleksander Pokusevski is on the team as well.

Serbia’s offense should be a little rusty as it is their first real game of this campaign. Greece already defeated the Luka Doncic-led Slovenian team.

Greece is a small favorite and has the home crowd on their side in this one. It should still be a tough match as Serbia has a lot of depth on their squad.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)