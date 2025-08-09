Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today against Serbia? Greek superstar’s availability for EuroBasket preparation game explored (Aug 9)

Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to sit out once again for his team's preparation game against Serbia on Saturday. The two nations are set to face each other in the ECOMMBX Cup at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Arena in Limassol, Cyprus.
The Bucks forward was on the bench for his nation's first game against Belgium, which they won 74-60. He will also sit out the upcoming match against Serbia. According to Greek head coach Vassilis Spanoulis, Antetokounmpo is following his "personal training program" and is likely to miss the games against both Serbia and Israel in the three-nations cup.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined on the bench by Vassilis Toliopoulos and Vaggelis Zougris, as both will continue to train individually.
After participating in the Tri-Nations Cup in Cyprus, the Greek basketball team will play its final preparation match against Montenegro on August 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss all the games but will train with the national team. His coach believes that Antetokounmpo's absence will not affect his ability to participate in Eurobasket 2025.
Having won the tournament twice, Greece is chasing its first title since 2005. Despite Antetokounmpo’s decorated NBA career, he would relish adding this championship to his resume after leading the team to the Paris Olympics last summer.
Greece will open its tournament campaign on August 28 against Italy, aiming to advance from a competitive Group C that also includes Cyprus, Spain, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the race for a Round of 16 spot.
Where to watch Serbia vs Greece EuroBasket preparation game?
Serbia and Greece will meet for the first time this year in the ECOMMBX Cup, as the matchup is expected to deliver high-intensity basketball. The game is scheduled for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. local time in Cyprus (1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT).
Fans can catch the action live by livestreaming on FIBA’s subscription service Courtside 1891, while DAZN will stream the game in select regions.
The teams last clashed in July 2024, with Serbia cruising to a 94-72 win. Greece will be looking to avenge its losses in recent years, as they have not beaten Serbia since February 2023. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss the game, both sides feature plenty of talent, and it promises to be a great game for neutral viewers.
