Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on former Finals MVP's status (April 9)

The Milwaukee Bucks have tagged Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable for their marquee Eastern Conference showdown with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It's their fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Bucks looking to even it at 2-2.

The Bucks endured their fourth consecutive loss, falling to the New York Knicks 122-109. Antetokounmpo spearheaded the Bucks' scoring efforts, contributing 28 points, while Bobby Portis Jr. closely had 24 points and Damian Lillard 23.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his versatility by securing 15 rebounds, achieving a double-double, and leading the team with eight assists.

Milwaukee has showcased its fast-paced style, ranking sixth overall in pace. The Bucks' offensive versatility is evident, as they are top-five position in offensive rating, with an impressive 118.0.

They have demonstrated solid ball control with an assist-to-turnover ratio exceeding 2.0, sixth-best in the league. Overall, Milwaukee is the fourth-highest-scoring team in the NBA, averaging 119.7 points per game.

The Bucks' shooting accuracy is notable, hitting 48.8% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is managing left hamstring tendinopathy, raising uncertainty about his availability for the first half of a back-to-back set on Tuesday. Despite the injury, he took the court on Sunday against New York, maintaining a relatively regular workload.

In the last 11 games, Giannis has missed three due to a hamstring injury. Initially marked as questionable, his status was subsequently downgraded, resulting in his absence from the lineup.

Before his hamstring injury, Antetokounmpo faced setbacks linked to inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. Concerns arose regarding his potential absence for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup with the LA Clippers on March 4.

Initially listed as questionable, Antetokounmpo underwent evaluations during pregame warm-ups. Subsequently, he was deemed unfit to play and was eventually ruled out of the contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also appeared on injury reports due to inflammation in the patellar tendon of his right knee. While he hasn't missed any games because of that, the ongoing inflammation has consistently warranted his inclusion on the injury report for recent matchups.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Eastern Conference between the top two seeded teams, the Bucks and the Celtics, will tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week, which can be purchased as a subscription.