Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-2022 NBA Season

No Milwaukee Bucks player has had more starts this season than Giannis Antetokounmpo. With only Jrue Holiday securing more minutes on the court (33.5) than the Greek Freak, who has fielded an average of 32.9 minutes per game.

This season has proved to be his best yet, putting him in various awards conversations, including the Defensive Player of the Year, scoring champion and the Most Valuable Player conversation. Having featured in 65 games for the Bucks, the 27-year old has averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He leads the Bucks in almost all categories, ranging from points, field goals, rebounds, 2-points, and free throws to blocks. He has played a huge role in making the franchise one of the favorites to become the Eastern Conference Champions. They have also been pegged as the most underrated playoff contenders, who might go all the way.

The 6-time All-Star has won everything at such an early age, having been in the league for just 8 seasons. He has proved himself worthy of being considered the best player in the league, a title mostly used to describe the Brooklyn Nets forward and Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant.

What's Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 31, 2022 in New York City.

According to Milwaukee Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski, Giannis Antetokoumpo is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. He still tends to have a "day-to-day" soreness in his right knee, which has seen him sit out a few games in recent times.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) goes through his regular pregame routine before Milwaukee takes on the Chicago #Bulls here at the United Center #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) goes through his regular pregame routine before Milwaukee takes on the Chicago #Bulls here at the United Center https://t.co/5gNPFExi7e

In their previous encounters this season, the Celtics have come up with the advantage, winning two of their three head-to-heads. The Bucks will be looking to draw a stalemate tonight as they look to finish the season as the top seed in the East.

Giannis will most likely feature in this final matchup between both teams in the regular season. He could be instrumental in the Bucks securing a victory as they have lost two of their last three outings. The Celtics, on the other hand, have won all of their last three games, with the last two ending in blowout fashion.

