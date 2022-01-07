Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo was sorely missed by the Milwaukee Bucks in a loss to the Toronto Raptors in their last game. With Jrue Holiday recently entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Greek Freak will be needed more than ever to lead the defending champs in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The two-time MVP was a late scratch in the game against the Raptors because of a non-Covid related illness. Head coach Mike Budenholzer took extra caution and removed Antetokounmpo from the roster just a few hours before tipoff. Without their best player on the floor, the Bucks looked lethargic and lost to the underdog but resilient Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would have made such a big difference in the Bucks’ loss. In addition to missing his team-high scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage numbers, Milwaukee clearly missed the chaos and havoc he could have caused on defense. There was just no one on the Bucks that brought the kind of intensity and urgency that Antetokounmpo brings.

The Raptors’ long and athletic wing players made life miserable for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Had Antetokounmpo played, the reigning NBA Finals MVP would have made the game a little easier for his teammates with his mere presence on the court. On defense, the former Defensive Player of the Year would have been a huge asset in limiting Pascal Siakam’s production.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets?

The Milwaukee Bucks officially designated Giannis Antetokoumpo as probable for their encounter against the Brooklyn Nets. If the late scratch last time was truly just a non-Covid related illness, the dominant big man should be back in action tonight.

Thousands of Bucks fans are a little worried about the reason for Antetokounmpo’s unavailability in the Bucks’ last game as Khris Middleton, before entering health and safety protocols, was also experiencing a non-Covid illness.

A day has already gone by since the Toronto Raptors game. There should be enough tests done to ensure that nothing more serious is at hand. The Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and George Hill due to the virus outbreak. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return and help carry the reigning champs yet again.

