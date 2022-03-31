Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Since the start of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to maintain a high level of quality on the court. He has taken it upon himself to solidify himself in the league, sending a clear message to everyone who underrates him.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been a period of unlocking new superpowers for the Greek Freak. His growth has been the most satisfying to see as he continues to shock the basketball community with his shooting ability, mid-range and beyond the arc likewise.

Behind the Buck Pass @BehindTheBucks Your Bucks Leaders:



Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40 points/14 rebounds

Khris Middleton: 22 points/9 rebounds

Jrue Holiday: 18 points/10 assists

Brook Lopez: 17 points

Grayson Allen: 10 points Your Bucks Leaders:Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40 points/14 reboundsKhris Middleton: 22 points/9 reboundsJrue Holiday: 18 points/10 assistsBrook Lopez: 17 pointsGrayson Allen: 10 points https://t.co/mOdyLRDeSu

Also known for his average shooting capability from the free throw line. Antetokounmpo has developed his game, shooting an average of 8.3 free throws per game. His playmaking skills and vision on the court have largely improved, giving his teammates a fighting chance at every play.

His outstanding performances this season have him contesting for the most prestigious individual award in the league, the Most Valuable Player. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is on course to become the scoring leader of the season as he battles closely with LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

What's Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket and gets fouled by Nemanja Bjelica #8 of the Golden State Warriors in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability for tonight's game against the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets has been announced by the Milwaukee Bucks as probable. His chances of taking the court are rated high as he is deemed more likely to suit up for the Bucks despite the soreness in his right knee.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm The Bucks' injury report for tonight's game in Philadelphia is about as clean as it has been all season long.



Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

OUT: DeAndre' Bembry (right knee surgery) The Bucks' injury report for tonight's game in Philadelphia is about as clean as it has been all season long.Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)OUT: DeAndre' Bembry (right knee surgery)

The Bucks are placed 2nd in the East, with two games behind the Miami Heat as they strive for the top seed position. Their consistent and healthy squad can be said to be responsible for their good form and success.

Like the Nets, the Bucks have won 7 of their last 10 outings. Both teams are coming into tonight's matchup on the back of a win against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons respectively. With the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks lurking, the Nets risk losing their 8th seed spot in the NBA Eastern Conference standings if they sustain a loss in tonight's game.

Giannis will likely take on the court tonight as the season draws to an end with only 7 games left on the Bucks' calendar. He could surpass LeBron James' average of 30.1 points as he has averaged 34+ points in his last 8 games.

