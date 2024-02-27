Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 2x MVP's status (February 27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee on Tuesday. His participation will be a game-time decision.

Antetokounmpo played against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday after being cleared for the matchup. The game concluded with the Bucks emerging victorious, 119-98. Giannis had 30 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time NBA MVP is dealing with right knee patellar tendonitis. Giannis was injured after colliding with a Heat player during the Bucks' game against the Miami Heat on February 13.

With four points, four rebounds and four assists in six minutes, Giannis went to the locker room with 1:13 left in the first quarter. At the start of the second quarter, the Bucks announced that the eight-time All-Star would not be returning for the rest of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs Charlotte Hornets

The seven-time All-NBA player has played 34 games against the Charlotte Hornets and won 18 of them, averaging 21.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Tuesday's matchup will be the Milwaukee Bucks' and Giannis' third encounter against the Hornets this season, with the Bucks winning both of the previous matchups.

The 'Greek Freak' had 16 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in their first game, which the Bucks won 130-99. He had 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in their second game, which the Bucks won by 36 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a great season and is in the race for the season's MVP. He is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 61.9% from the field and 26.8% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks (37-21) are third in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their last 10 games. They head into tonight's game riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the 76ers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets (15-42) are 13th in the Eastern Conference, winning five of their last 10 games. They won their last matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Bucks are up 2-0 against the Hornets this season, as they will face each other tonight in the first of back-to-back games against each other. They will fight it out again on Thursday in Charlotte.