Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are gearing up to take on the Chicago Bulls in a clash between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The defending champions have picked up from where they left off. They have put in some dominant performances throughout the course of the season but has had issues with consistency as they have dropped games which they should have won.

They are currently placed as the third seed in the East with a record that reads 44 wins and 27 losses. They are less than three games away from the summit of the Eastern Conference as they aim to chase the Miami Heat for the top spot.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Brook makes his return in this week's Best Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank Brook makes his return in this week's Best Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank. https://t.co/Tak78s6Nkz

They have seemingly hit top form at the right time as the regular season is reaching to a conclusion and the Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games in the league. They will be eager to cement home court advantage for the postseason and will be without question keen on repeating as champions.

One of the many reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. have looked really good this season is because of the right mixture of size and shooting prevalent on their roster. Despite Giannis missing 12 games this season, the Bucks have managed to pick up wins.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been officially listed as probable by the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls. As aforementioned, the Bucks have missed their superstar for 12 games this season and have picked up only five wins in those games.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks’ first injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls:



Probable: Giannis Antetkounmpo (right knee soreness)



OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right ACL/MCL tear), Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)



OUT (G-League assignment): Sandro Mamukelashvili, Lindell Wigginton Bucks’ first injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls:Probable: Giannis Antetkounmpo (right knee soreness)OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right ACL/MCL tear), Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)OUT (G-League assignment): Sandro Mamukelashvili, Lindell Wigginton

When a player is listed as probable, then he will in all likelihood play the game. The Bucks will need Antetokounmpo to produce another win after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Greek Freak has been in incredible form this season, as he is averaging 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting the ball better than 30% from the perimeter and nearly 55% from the field. He has recorded four triple-doubles and 39 double-doubles this season for the Bucks.

One of the many underlying subplots for Giannis Antetokounmpo until the end of the regular season is his contention for the scoring title and MVP. He is in battle with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant for the scoring title and will be hoping to produce big games and win the award.

He is also in an MVP battle alongside Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic but isn't the favorite for the award. However, a strong end to the season with some big performances and propelling the Bucks to the summit of the East just might be enough to sway enough votes in his favor.

