Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 2x MVP's availability (Nov. 30)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks resume their road trip and take on the Chicago Bulls tonight. They are entering this game on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine. The two teams faced off on Nov. 13 and the Bucks walked away with a 118-109 win at home.

The Bulls are struggling this season, with many calling for the ownership to fire coach Billy Donovan and go for a complete rebuild. They are 13th in the East with a 5-14 record, despite having the services of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Chicago is currently on a five-game losing streak and has lost eight of its last nine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for the Bucks tonight. He has missed just one game all season. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 60% from the field. He dropped 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in their last outing against the Heat.

The Bucks also have Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez available tonight. However, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder are out, along with four other young players who are sent to the NBA G League. Connaughton is dealing with a sprained right ankle, while Crowder underwent surgery on his left adductor.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have a stacked injury report. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are all questionable, while Lonzo Ball continues to be out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have qualified for the quarter-final round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. They went 4-0 in East Group B in the group stages and will take on the Wild Card entry New York Knicks at home.

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $27 on Vivid Seats and $31 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Chicago+ (NBCSCH+) for the Bulls and Bally Sports Wisconsin for the Bucks. International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, 670 AM / S: 1200 AM and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema. They can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

