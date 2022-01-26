Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to three last time out against the Sacramento Kings, and they did so without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are currently ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 30-19 record.

Although the Bucks have not been at their best, especially given they are the current NBA champions, they have done well for a team that has been plagued by injuries. They have had to play without some key players and have managed to stay productive.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has continued to deliver MVP-worthy performances since the start of the season. He picked up from where he left off in the 2021 NBA Finals and has dominated games once again in the ongoing campaign.

Playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers would be a significant challenge for the Bucks if they are without Antetokounmpo because of the Cavs' paint presence. With Brook Lopez still out due to a back injury, the Bucks will need all their big men, especially the Greek Freak, to be available.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks posts up against Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets

Giannis missed the Bucks' 133-127 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday due to knee soreness he likely picked up in the game against the Chicago Bulls. However, he is listed as "probable" in the latest injury report and could feature for the Bucks tonight against the Cavs.

Bucks injury report for Wednesday's game here in Cleveland:



Probable - Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Probable - Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

OUT: Wesley Matthews (left knee contusion), Grayson Allen (suspension), Brook Lopez (back surgery), Lindell Wigginton (health and safety protocols)

The primary thought of the medical team is not to send him out there too soon and risk him re-aggravating the injury. However, it did not seem like a serious enough injury to keep him out for this long. Antetokounmpo did not need a scan, which indicates that it was not a severe injury.

The 2021 Finals MVP would be a big boost for the Bucks against the Cavaliers team. He will be key to winning the battle in the paint against Evan Mobley and perhaps Jarrett Allen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



33 Points

15 Rebounds

7 Assists

2 Steals

33 Points
15 Rebounds
7 Assists
2 Steals
1 Block

So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He has been dependable on both ends of the floor. The Greek Freak is currently leading the MVP race and has a decent chance of winning it, especially with the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant out for an extended period.

