Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest update for 2x MVP (Dec. 29)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Despite his ongoing left calf ailment, Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game since November 15. The star forward is anticipated to play on Friday, and there has yet to be a word on whether he will be limited in minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been performing well lately. In his last game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 27, he scored 32 points with remarkable efficiency (10-12), grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 144-122 win.

Over eight appearances this month, he has averaged 32.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a strained right calf since mid-November, which caused him to miss the game against the Toronto Raptors. While he hasn't missed any other games, he was listed as questionable against the Cavaliers due to this.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 30 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He has had several noteworthy performances versus the Cavaliers, including scoring 38 points and nine rebounds in a win on November 25, 2022. On December 21, 2022, he scored 45 points against Cleveland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's selfless leadership: Balancing sacrifice and success with Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo's season so far has been marked by his leadership role and his willingness to sacrifice for the Bucks' betterment. Adding Damian Lillard to the team has created a need for balance and Giannis has been vocal about the importance of communication.

Giannis adjusted his game to accommodate Lillard's presence, allowing him to take on leadership and run the team's offense. Lillard's arrival has significantly boosted the Bucks' offensive capabilities, complementing Giannis' skills and forming a formidable duo.

The two stunned NBA fans with their performance in a recent game against the New York Knicks. In contrast to Lillard, who finished with 28 points, seven dimes, a steal and a block, Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and three steals.