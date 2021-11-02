Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons in an NBA 2021-22 season game scheduled to take place at the Little Caesars Arena tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an underwhelming start to the season due to injuries, and they currently have a 3-4 record in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has kept the Bucks afloat so far, as he is averaging a staggering 27 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 53% from the field and is also racking up a steal and a block every game.

However, there are concerns about his fitness as well, and Milwaukee Bucks fans will be curious to know his status ahead of the game against the Detroit Pistons.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

Milwaukee Bucks' talismanic power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (left knee soreness) in the team's injury report ahead of the game against fellow Eastern Conference outfit Detroit Pistons.

However, there is a major possibility of Antetokounmpo suiting up for tonight's clash. In all likelihood, he will start in his preferred power forward position as head coach Mike Budenholzer looks to navigate a tough period that has been marred by injuries.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm The following Bucks players are also listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons:



Grayson Allen (right knee soreness)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness)

Giannis Antetokoumpo started in the Milwaukee Bucks' most recent NBA game, in which they lost to the Utah Jazz by a scoreline of 95-107. The 'Greek Freak' played 35 minutes and ended the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It was the Bucks' fourth loss of the season, and the franchise found itself in a precarious position at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Injuries to Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have played a major role in compounding the Bucks' woes, who will slip down the pecking order in the Eastern Conference if the duo don't return soon. They have missed Middleton's scoring, Holiday's playmaking and defending badly, and the backup players have not been able to live up to the task.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "Nobody's gonna feel sorry for us. We're the defending Champions." "Nobody's gonna feel sorry for us. We're the defending Champions." https://t.co/dm4ZAmYAlo

Until they remain out, it looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to do some heavy lifting to get the Milwaukee Bucks' season back on track.

