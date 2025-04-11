Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update on Bucks superstar (Apr. 11)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is available to play for the second leg of the Milwaukee Bucks' back-to-back nights as they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Antetokounmpo suited up for the Bucks' last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, which ended in a 111-136 home win for Milwaukee. The two-time NBA MVP played over 25 minutes, leading the Bucks' victory charge with a double-double performance of 28 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a block.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was previously listed as questionable for the Bucks' matchup against the Pelicans on Thursday due to illness. Prior to that, he missed their game against New Orleans on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Detroit Pistons

The "Greek Freak" has played 43 regular-season games against the Detroit Pistons in his career and has won 32 of them. He averaged 21.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.0 spg, and 1.5 bpg across the games.

The former NBA champion also faced the Pistons in the 2018-19 postseason, averaging 26.3 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.5 spg as the Bucks swept Detroit in the first-round playoff series.

Friday's matchup will be the Bucks and Antetokounmpo's third and final encounter against the Pistons in the 2024-25 regular season. The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 43.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.0 spg, and 2.0 bpg as the Bucks secured a 2-0 record against the Pistons in their ongoing season series.

Across the 65 games he's played so far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 6.4 apg, and 1.2 spg while shooting 60.2% from the field.

With just two regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (46-34) have already clinched the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference while the Detroit Pistons (44-36) are right behind them with the sixth seed. While the result of the game will not affect their postseason seedings, a win would help them keep up the momentum into the playoffs.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons?

The Bucks versus Pistons matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It will be televised nationally on NBA TV, and locally on FDSDET and FDSWI. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

