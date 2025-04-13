Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update on Bucks superstar (April 13)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the Bucks' regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Giannis participated in Friday’s game against Detroit. He played 38 minutes and recorded a triple-double of 32 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' 125-119 win.
It marked their third win against the Pistons this season. If Milwaukee wins on Friday, it will sweep the regular-season series.
As always, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been key for the Bucks. He has made 67 appearances, recording 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 60%.
Despite his stellar performance, the Bucks are fifth (47-34) in the Eastern Conference, two places down from their third-place (49-33) finish in 2024.
Milwaukee has dealt with many injuries this season and has been without Damian Lillard since March 19. He's recovering from a calf injury and has only recently started doing shooting drills and light running in practice.
With the playoffs less than a week away, Milwaukee fans will pray for Lillard’s quick recovery. It will be interesting to see how the Bucks perform against the Pistons, as it seems Antetokounmpo and Lillard will miss the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats against the Detroit Pistons
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been solid against the Detroit Pistons through 44 regular-season games, averaging 22.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
He has played three games against Detroit this season, recording 39.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists. His stellar performance has been the driving force behind the Bucks’ 3-0 record against the Pistons.
Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Antetokounmpo will play on Sunday. The Bucks have locked their spot in the playoffs, so they have no reason to risk Giannis’ health in a game that won't affect the standings.
When and where to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks?
The Pistons-Bucks game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday. The live broadcast of the game will air on ESPN, FDSWI and FDSDET. Fans can also stream the game with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.
It will be interesting to see what the Milwaukee Bucks have in store for us on Sunday.
