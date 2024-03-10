Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 8x All-Star's status (March 10)

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to feature on the team's injury report, this time with a probable tag in the upcoming contest against the LA Clippers on Sunday.

The eight-time All-Star was cleared to play at game time against the LA Lakers after having a successful warm-up, without re-aggravating his Achilles tendinitis and ended the game with a triple-double with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. He shot 14 of 23 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and 5 of 7 from the stripe.

The Bucks are anticipated to return to winning ways, after their impressive six-game win streak was halted by back-to-back losses in their Pacific Coast trip against the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

It appears his right knee patellar tendon has flared up again. Following three games of being listed for his left Achilles, he is listed probable with a knee woe and not the latter.

He was dealing with tendinitis in his left Achilles. Initially, the Milwaukee Bucks listed Antetokounmpo as questionable for the March 4 game against the Clippers.

However, after assessing his condition during the pregame warm-ups, it was determined he was unable to participate.

Expand Tweet

The discomfort from the injury was evident in the "Greek Freak's" pregame routine. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are not overly concerned about his Achilles problem.

Throughout the season, he has participated in 61 out of the team's 64 games.

The absences from three games were due to various injuries: a strain in his right calf, a contusion on his right shoulder, and, most recently, tendinitis in his left Achilles.

He's yet to miss a game with his right knee patellar tendon woe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. LA Clippers

Giannis has appeared in 19 games against the Clippers, going 10-9. He has averaged 24.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 55.2% shooting from the field, including 34.6% from the 3-point line.

In his last five matchups, he has averaged 37.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Notably, he had his best performance on Feb. 2, 2023, where he ended the night with 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists on 21-of-29 shooting, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.