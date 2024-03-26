Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Bucks forward's status (March 26)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to be featured on the team's injury report as probable for the marquee matchup against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

The Bucks enter Tuesday's matchup with a two-game win streak at home and have won four out of the past five matchups. They beat the OKC Thunder on Sunday in their inaugural series matchup, with Giannis Antetokounmpo having a season-high 19-rebound outing, along with a game-high 30 points and four assists.

In the past five games, the Bucks have maintained a stellar offensive rating of 128.6, including a defensive rating of 118.2 which culminates in a +10.4 net rating with the team shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.9% from the 3-point line.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has demonstrated toughness throughout the season, having missed only two games before the past 10 matchups. However, during this recent stretch, he missed three games and was listed on the injury report for the seven games he played. Nonetheless, he was cleared to play after undergoing a thorough evaluation by the team's medical staff.

His status for the upcoming game is listed as probable, which indicates he is likely to participate. However, this decision will be made at game time.

Should the superstar forward be unavailable, Danilo Gallinari, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton emerge as potential contenders to assume expanded roles for the Bucks, poised to earn heightened minutes on the court.

Prior to his hamstring woe, he faced setbacks due to tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, sparking worries about his availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Clippers on March 4.

He was initially tagged as questionable and underwent evaluations during pregame warm-ups, ultimately resulting in him being deemed unfit to participate in the game.

Additionally, he has been featured on injury reports due to tendinitis in the patellar tendon of his right knee, although it hasn't sidelined him from any games. Nonetheless, it warranted his inclusion on the injury report for previous contests.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs LA Lakers

The two-time MVP has played the Lakers 20 times in his career, going 13-7. He has averaged 28.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists with 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks on 61.2% shooting from the field, including 38.3% from the 3-point line and 72.3% from the free-throw line.

In their last matchup, he secured a triple-double with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists with a steal and a block on 60.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% from the distance.