Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to top the Eastern Conference standings with a victory in their next outing. They are currently ranked third in the conference, but a win tonight will catapult them to the top of the table.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Bucks as they had to battle injuries to several of their star players. However, led by head coach Mike Budenholzer, the reigning champions managed to steady the ship.

The Bucks did an amazing job to maintain their core and will fancy their chances of contending for the 2022 championship. Serge Ibaka's signing was the only high-profile acquisition as the team needed depth in their frontcourt.

Even as the team looks ahead to the playoffs, their task in the regular season is not done. Giannis has missed a few games recently, which is why his availability is a source of concern for many as the Bucks square off against the streaking Memphis Grizzlies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable for tonight's game

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket and gets fouled by Nemanja Bjelica #8 of the Golden State Warriors

According to the team's official injury report, Giannis is listed as "questionable" with right knee soreness ahead of tonight's tie against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has missed two games of the last three games for the same reason.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks’ first injury report for Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies:



Probable: Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)

Questionable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)



OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery), Jrue Holiday (left ankle soreness) Bucks’ first injury report for Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies:Probable: Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)Questionable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery), Jrue Holiday (left ankle soreness)

Understandably, the Bucks are looking to allow their franchise player rest ahead of the playoffs. Their qualification is guaranteed, even though their seeding remains unclear.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

While there is no timeline for Giannis' return, the severity of the injury should not alarm Bucks fans. Him being on the sidelines is more precautionary than anything else.

However, there is a chance he will suit up tonight because of the significance of the game. The Grizzlies have shown that they can win without Ja Morant, who will be unavailable tonight, which is why the Greek Freak's presence will do a world of good.

How does Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence impact the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks have put together a decent display without Giannis with a 6-7 record. But they are so much better with Giannis on the floor.

NBATime!! @NBATime75

@Giannis_An34



25 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST, 3 TAP



Victory of the The protagonist in the match of the night:25 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST, 3 TAPVictory of the @Bucks against Bulls in the duel of the EAST The protagonist in the match of the night:@Giannis_An34 👏👏 25 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST, 3 TAPVictory of the @Bucks against Bulls in the duel of the EAST https://t.co/781Rm03Q9K

Giannis has been sensational throughout the season. The 2021 NBA Finals MVP has continued to improve his game and is ranked third in both the 2022 MVP race and the scoring title. In 60 games, Giannis is averaging 29.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 55% from the field.

