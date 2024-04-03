Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on former DPOY's status (April 3)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as available in the team's second set of the back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Grizzlies winning the first 113-110 on Feb. 15.

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched a narrow victory on the road against the Pistons. Despite this result, Memphis has now been eliminated from playoff contention.

Milwaukee enjoys a comfortable margin as they hold onto the second seed in the Eastern Conference during this pivotal phase. Despite encountering some bumps along the way, the Bucks' impressive fifth-highest offensive rating in the NBA renders them formidable adversaries against any team in the league.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed two of the past eight games due to a hamstring injury. Initially labeled as uncertain, his status was eventually downgraded, resulting in his eventual exclusion from the games.

He was cleared to play in the 117-113 loss of the team's first back-to-back set against the Washington Wizards, initially listed as probable.

Before his hamstring injury, Antetokounmpo encountered setbacks attributed to inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. Speculation emerged regarding his participation in the Bucks' inaugural clash against the LA Clippers on March 4.

Initially labeled as questionable, the Greek Freak underwent evaluations during pregame warm-ups, only to be subsequently deemed unfit to participate.

Antetokounmpo has also been included in injury reports owing to inflammation in the patellar tendon of his right knee. Although he hasn't missed a game owing to this, the continuous inflammation has frequently landed him on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Greek Freak has appeared in 19 games against the Memphis Grizzlies, going 9-10. He has averaged 22.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, with 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks on 55.3% shooting from the field, including 26.3% from the 3-point line and 74.5% from the free-throw line.

In their last matchup this season, Giannis scored 35 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists on 88.2% shooting from the field, including 5 for 9 from the free throw line at 55.6%.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The cross-conference matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks will be aired locally on WMLW and Bally Sports SE MEM for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum, with live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.