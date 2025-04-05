Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (April 5)

Milwaukee Bucks will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Miami Heat on Saturday and Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up and take the court for the home team. The Greek forward/center has been dealing with a left foot sprain, but is listed as probable for the game against the Heat.

At a critical stage of the season, it looks as if Giannis is playing though the nagging injury.

Antetokounmpo was listed on the injury report for the team's previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but managed 39 minutes. He showed no signs of slowing down, finishing with an incredible 35 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists to record his eighth triple-double of the campaign.

Doc Rivers has relied heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the 6-foot-11 big man has answered the call every step of the way. Antetokounmpo has played in 63 of the team's 76 games and has missed just one game since Feb. 12.

He also ranks second on the roster with 34.0 minutes per game, behind only Damian Lillard.

Bucks fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Antetokounmpo can avoid an injury setback before the playoffs. Last season, he missed the entire postseason series against the Indiana Pacers. Without their superstar, the Bucks were upset in the first round by the Pacers in six games.

With just six games remaining, Milwaukee will be hoping to work their way up the standings as they look to avoid a talented New York Knicks team in the opening round of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference in points per game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles against the Sacramento Kings during a NBA game at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

When healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been outstanding. The nine-time All-Star's astounding numbers speak for themselves.

Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with a whopping 30.4 ppg. He ranks second in the entire NBA in the category behind only OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.6).

The points column is not the only area where Antetokounmpo is excelling. He ranks sixth in the league in rebounds (11.9), just behind Walker Kessler (12.2) and Ivica Zubac (12.5). With 1.2 bpg, he also places in the top 20 in blocks.

A third MVP crown may be out of Antetokounmpo's reach this year, but the Bucks superstar has put together another sensational season to add to his already impressive resume.

