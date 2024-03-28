Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 2x MVP's status (March 28)

The Milwaukee Bucks listed their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable for the upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday on the road. This will be their second and final matchup of the season series.

Milwaukee squandered a 20-point second-half advantage on Tuesday, succumbing in double overtime 128-124 to the LA Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an impressive performance with 29 points, seizing a season-high 21 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and Malik Beasley contributed 21. However, Lillard struggled with his shooting, making only 9 out of 29 attempts. With 24 seconds left, Antetokounmpo missed two free throws.

Then, D’Angelo Russell made two free throws, bringing the score to 126-121 with 14 seconds remaining. Despite Malik Beasley's 3-pointer to narrow the lead to two, Anthony Davis secured the victory by making two free throws.

The Bucks maintain a two-game advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite encountering a setback on Tuesday night, they have demonstrated dominance at home with a record of 29-8 at the Fiserv Forum. However, their performance on the road has been less consistent, standing at 17-18 away from home.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed two of the past five games due to a hamstring injury; in both of those games, he was downgraded from being listed as questionable and subsequently ruled out.

He has featured on the team's injury report in all of the previous 10 games with different injuries. His status for the upcoming game will be decided at game time once the team evaluates him to ensure that he doesn't aggravate his hamstring injury.

Before his hamstring injury, he grappled with setbacks stemming from tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, prompting concerns regarding his potential availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the LA Clippers on March 4.

Initially labeled as questionable, he underwent evaluations during pregame warm-ups, ultimately leading to the determination that he was unfit to participate in the game.

Furthermore, he has appeared on injury reports due to tendinitis in the patellar tendon of his right knee, although it hasn't caused him to miss any games. Nonetheless, it merited his inclusion on the injury report for previous matchups.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans will tipoff at 8 p.m. EDT at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game will be locally aired on Bally Sports New Orleans and WMLW The M for home and away coverage.