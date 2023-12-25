Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest injury update for 2x MVP (Dec. 23)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Knicks despite grappling with a right midfoot sprain. His recent performance on Saturday, where he contributed 32 points in just 28 minutes, suggests that he is progressing well and likely to take the court.

With Antetokounmpo in the lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks will enjoy a complete and fully healthy rotation, showcasing their formidable strength as they aim for success against the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an impressive season so far. He is averaging 32.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He's also shooting 56.9% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Knicks 130-111. In 32 minutes of playing time, Giannis had 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a block, shooting 11/17 from the field.

As for the Knicks, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-12 record in their first 28 games. They are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

He is listed as day-to-day with a foot injury.

He has been dealing with knee soreness and has undergone a "cleanup procedure" on his knee.

Despite the injury, Antetokounmpo has shown resilience and a history of recovering quickly.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs the New York Knicks

Throughout his career, he has averaged 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 36 games against the Knicks

Some of his key performances against the New York Knicks include:

On Nov. 10, 2018, Giannis scored 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out seven assists in a victory. In another game, he recorded a rare, almost triple-double, finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in 15 out of 22 shots made (68% FG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's sacrifice and leadership shining through in the aftermath of Damian Lillard's trade

The recent three-team blockbuster trade that brought Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks has significant implications for the team and the entire league.

Lillard's presence brings skill, leadership, and experience that will significantly benefit the Bucks, addressing their need for additional scoring and playmaking.

With Lillard joining forces with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks now have one of the most formidable duos in the league. However, for this combination to work, both players must commit to sacrificing for the team's betterment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominant offensive players over the last six seasons, with much of the Bucks' offence running through him. With Lillard's arrival, Antetokounmpo has had to adjust his game and figure out his place around Lillard. The Bucks have been on a roll as they've won their last 8 straight.