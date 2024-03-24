Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Bucks 8x All-Star's status (March 24)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable and is expected to play in the upcoming game against the OKC Thunder in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo played against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday after being cleared for the matchup. The game concluded with the Bucks emerging victorious, 115-108, with Giannis registering 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The eight-time NBA All-Star is on the Bucks' injury report citing left hamstring tendinopathy. He has been dealing with the ailment over the past few days, ruling him out in three of the past nine games he's been in the injury report citing the issue.

Before the hamstring injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo had issues with his calf, shoulder, and Achilles in this season. However, the former NBA champion has been quite resilient and has missed a total of just five games yet this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs OKC Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 17 games against the OKC Thunder and won eight of them, averaging 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks.

Tuesday's matchup will be the Milwaukee Bucks' third and Giannis' first encounter against the Thunder this season. Though the Bucks won both of the previous matchups, the 29-year-old was ruled out for the games due to injury.

Antetokounmpo is having a great season, as he is averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 61.4% from the field.

The Bucks (45-25) are second in the Eastern Conference, securing victories in six of their previous 10 contests. They won their last matchup against the Brooklyn Nets 115-108 on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Thunder (49-20) are first in the Western Conference and have won eight of their last 10 outings. They are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 123-103 on Friday.

Sunday's contest between the Thunder and the Bucks is bound to be a treat for NBA fans as two top contenders battle it out on the court.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

NBA TV, Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports OK will cover the Thunder vs. Bucks showdown. The game is also available to be live-streamed on FuboTV and via the NBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Finserv Forum, the Bucks' home court.