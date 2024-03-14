Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 2x MVP's status (March 14)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the team's injury report for a change and will be good to go for Thursday's marquee matchup against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks lost their previous game 129-94 to the surging Sacramento Kings. It was the last game of their Pacific Coast road trip, where they lost three games and won just one, which came against the LA Clippers.

Antetokounmpo was available for all four matchups despite being on the injury list for all and still averaged 30.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 55.7% shooting from the field. He, however, struggled from the distance by shooting 20.0%. The Greak Freak notably recorded a triple double with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists against the Lakers.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo faced challenges with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, which led to concerns about his availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Clippers on March 4.

Initially listed as questionable, Antetokounmpo underwent assessments during pregame warm-ups, ultimately rendering him unable to take part in the game.

Additionally, he's been mentioned in injury reports for tendinitis in the patellar tendon of his right knee, although this issue hasn't sidelined him from any games. Nonetheless, it did warrant his appearance on the injury report for a previous contest.

Despite these setbacks, Giannis has managed to participate in 63 out of the team's 66 games this season. The three games he missed were due to a range of injuries, including a right calf strain, a right shoulder contusion, and most recently, tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in the Eastern Conference his whole career, setting up for ample opportunities to play against the Conference Rivals. He has played them 34 times with a dominant winning record of 26 wins.

The Greek Freak has averaged 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 52.0% shooting from the field, while shooting a subpar 24.0% from beyond the arc and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

This season, in the games they matched up, Antetokounmpo averaged 26.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 52.6% shooting from the field, including a substandard 20.0% from the 3-point line and 57.1% from the charity stripe.

His performances this season indicate a similar trend in his career with a slight uptick in scoring with two points, however, he has shot it worse from both the 3-point range and free throw.