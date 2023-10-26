Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (26th October)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report and will play in the Milwaukee Bucks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. The game tips off at 7:30pm ET and airs on TNT. The new-look Bucks will be the favorite on their home floor.

This primetime matchup will mark the regular-season debut for Damian Lillard in his new threads. He and Antetokounmpo could form one of the deadliest duos in the league.

The Bucks have their full roster available. No one is listed on the injury report. It will be interesting to see how the team deals defensively as they lost defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday. The Bucks will have their hands full guarding the Sixers' MVP center Joel Embiid.

The Sixers will be without James Harden. He rejoined the team on Wednesday. However, Harden did not travel with the team. He is instead on staying with Sixers staff and working out with the G League team to get back into game shape.

The Sixers have plenty of headline distractions. Harden’s trade saga lasted all summer and still has no resolution. Additionally, the New York Knicks are rumored to be pursuing Embiid. They have already offered a package of multiple key players and first round picks to try and acquire the star center.

Will those distractions keep the Sixers from competing in the opener? The Bucks will certainly be eager to show off their new offense. Lillard should be rejuvenated playing on a title contender for the first time in years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo extends with the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally signed his extension with the Bucks. It ended months of speculation and rumors that the Greek Freak may be looking to leave the only team he has played for. He squashed the speculation by extending his deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a three-year extension. The deal is worth a lofty $186 million. The deal has a player option in the final year (2027-28).

The deal came just hours before the deadline. He could have received an even bigger deal if he waited until next offseason. Antetokounmpo would have been eligible for a 4-year, $234 million extension in 2024.

The deal is his third extension with the Bucks. He remains loyal to the team that took a chance on him with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He is a seven-time All Star and led the team to the title in 2021.