Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on Bucks' 8x All-Star's status (March 17)

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to be on the team's injury report tagged as questionable for the rematch against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The eight-time All-Star was cleared to play in the 114-105 win over the Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. He notched a game-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists with a steal on an extremely efficient shooting night, going 9 of 12 from the field, including 14 of 18 from the free-throw line in 37 minutes of playtime.

The Bucks aim to even the season series and prevent a sweep against the Phoenix Suns following their 114-106 defeat on Feb 6th. In their recent stretch, the Bucks have displayed inconsistency, recording a 2-3 record over their last five games. However, they have found success in the broader context following the All-Star break, boasting an 8-3 record in their past eleven matchups.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Despite grappling with a lingering hamstring injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has persevered, taking the court for each of Milwaukee's last five matchups.

However, should the superstar forward be sidelined due to his injury, Jae Crowder, Danilo Gallinari and Pat Connaughton emerge as potential candidates poised to assume expanded roles and garner increased playing time for the Bucks.

Their versatility and contributions off the bench could prove pivotal in filling the void left by Antetokounmpo's absence.

Earlier he encountered hindrance stemming from tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, raising concerns regarding his availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Clippers on March 4th.

Initially labelled as questionable, Giannis underwent evaluations during pregame warm-ups, ultimately determining him unfit to participate in the game.

Moreover, he has appeared on injury reports due to tendinitis in the patellar tendon of his right knee but it has not sidelined him from any game. Nevertheless, it warranted his inclusion on the injury report for a prior contest.

Despite these setbacks, Giannis has showcased resilience by featuring in 64 out of the team's 67 games this season. The only three games he missed resulted from different injuries, including a right calf strain, a right shoulder contusion and most recently, tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The marquee matchup from the NBA's Sunday's seven-game slate is set to be nationally televised on ABC TV, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased a subscription.