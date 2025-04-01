Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (April 1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been riding a four-game losing streak, putting them in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 40-34 record. The Bucks are also dealing with numerous injuries to core players, including Antetokounmpo, who's probable to play the next game against the Phoenix Suns.

According to the Suns-Bucks injury report, the Bucks star and former two-time MVP is suffering from a left foot sprain, making his participation in the game probable. While he's on the injury list, Giannis is expected to join the team as they take on the struggling Suns, led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Bucks’ injury report also listed star guard Damian Lillard out due to a right calf deep vein thrombosis or blood clot, Jericho Sims for a right thumb UCL sprain and Bobby Portis due to league suspension. Meanwhile, AJ Green is listed as questionable due to a right AC joint sprain.

Giannis has been the biggest clog for the Bucks this season, putting up 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. On defense, he remains one of the most effective players in the league, averaging 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

The Bucks will need Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services to halt their slide, as the Suns are eager to climb up the standings, being in 11th spot in the West, just 1.0 games behind the 10th spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses how much he wants to win another MVP as he turns 30

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in his 30s, playing in his 12th season in the NBA. The "Greek Freak" has been a two-way star for the Bucks, winning two MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year in his career.

However, he wants to win more individual awards before his physical prime winds down. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Giannis expressed how much he wants to win another MVP award.

“At this point in my career, I had the conversation with my brother, I was like, man, it’s crazy to me. I had just come to a realization that I might never win another MVP. I’m having better years than the years I won it. But hey, the league is improving, guys are playing very, very well,” he said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes he's a better player now than when he won the top individual award in 2019 and 2020.

“I feel basketball-wise I can I read plays better now. I know my spots way better at times. I'm not being as rushed. I'm being more poised. Yeah, I don't know if I'm playing better, but we'll see by the end of the year,” he added.

Giannis won this year’s NBA Cup MVP after leading the Bucks to the in-season tournament title earlier in the season. He's expected to continue to be a force for the Bucks if they enter the playoffs this season.

