Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The team is coming off a tough loss Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and will be eager to get back on track against Portland.

Although Milwaukee lost its most recent game, the team has started to find its rhythm lately. The Bucks (35-22) have won seven of their last 10 games and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

One of the reasons for Milwaukee's strong season has been the impressive two-way play of its superstar forward, Antetokounmpo. Throughout the season, Giannis has been a force. He is averaging 29.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.1%.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for tonight's game.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday night's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-34). Giannis is dealing with an ankle injury, but it seems as if it would be a mild surprise if he's not able to suit up against Portland.

After Thursday's 131-107 loss against the Phoenix Suns, Monday night's game against Portland will present an important opportunity for the Bucks to quickly get back on track.

With the All-Star break looming, Milwaukee will have two more games after tonight's showdown to get themselves in a groove before an extended break. Monday night's game will begin a three-game homestand. The stretch also features games against the Indiana Pacers (19-39) on Tuesday and Philadelphia 76ers (34-22) on Thursday.

The defending NBA champion Bucks are two games out of first place.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Great road trip. Let’s head into the break with the same energy and keep building. See you Monday, Milwaukee Great road trip. Let’s head into the break with the same energy and keep building. See you Monday, Milwaukee 🔋🔋🔋 https://t.co/NyTUIFSknD

Although Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with an ankle injury, he should still be ready to go against Portland on Monday night. In his last eight games, Giannis averaged 30.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 59.4% (37.5% from 3-point range).

Antetokounmpo, the 15th pick in the 2013 draft, is an All-Star for the sixth straight season. He will play for Team LeBron on Sunday in Cleveland. LeBron James chose him with the first selection in the All-Star Game draft Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Antetokounmpo has been the MVP twice and the Defensive Player of the Year once. The 27-year-old was named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team as one of the league's top 75 players in its history.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein