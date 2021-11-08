Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

NBA defending champion Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently suffered a knee injury that put him on the questionable list for the Bucks’ loss against the Utah Jazz. He has since returned to continue his strong start to the season as the Bucks aim to defend their title this year.

The team is off to a 4-4 start and will be looking to get into a run of victories to kickstart the campaign. In this article, we look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s chances of featuring in the game against the Washington Wizards later tonight.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Knicks had a 43-point swing against the Bucks 🤯



They outscored the bucks 94-60 in the final three quarters. The Knicks had a 43-point swing against the Bucks 🤯 They outscored the bucks 94-60 in the final three quarters. https://t.co/tGnCONaa0S

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against Washington Wizards?

In a nutshell, there is no reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Washington Wizards. He has been in solid form in recent games, although he only got 7 of his 17 attempts in the Bucks’ recent loss against the New York Knicks.

Giannis finished with 25 points and 7 rebounds and had 9 free throws attempts on target from a possible 11. He has until now produced 27.1 points and 10.3 rebounds in the nine games thus far and is also shooting at 75% from the free throw line. While there is a lot for scope for improvement with respect to free throws, Giannis has converted 18 of his last 20 free throws and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Giannis is currently the only one of the “big-3” that the Milwaukee Bucks have in full form. While Jrue Holiday is expected to return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for the last game, Khris Middleton is still some way off a return and will not be available for the match against the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards snapped a two-game losing streak in the last game and have suffered due to the mix of Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma. The Bucks will be a difficult fixture for them, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo in prime form.

