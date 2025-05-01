Is Isaiah Stewart playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest injury update on Pistons star ahead of Game 6 showdown (May 1)

Isaiah Stewart is listed as questionable for the Detroit Pistons’ crucial Game 6 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. He is dealing with a knee inflammation that could rule him out for a fifth straight game on Thursday.
Because of his questionable status, it is advised to check on his playing status prior to tipoff. However, it doesn’t look promising for the center, as whenever Detroit coach JB Bickerstaff has been asked about Stewart’s return, he retaliates with a day-to-day timeline.
Isaiah Stewart’s ongoing knee injury dates back to April 9 when he was listed on the injury report for the first time with this particular issue. He missed the end of the regular season and took a week off to get healthy and prepare for the postseason
How did Isaiah Stewart fare in Game 1 against New York Knicks?
Isaiah Stewart might not be the flashiest player on the Detroit Pistons roster but he is a key component of their rotation. His defensive presence is crucial to the team’s success as evidenced by his Game 1 performance.
Stewart featured for just under 19 minutes in Game 1, where he had just two points. However, his impact on defense was clearly seen with five rebounds and two blocks. In fact, in a game that the Pistons lost 123-112, he had a +/- rating of +8.
Despite his positive impact, he didn’t feature in the final quarter, which was later clarified as an injury concern by JB Bickerstaff. The knee issue forced him out of the game and he hasn’t been able to return to action yet.
Stewart averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 72 regular-season games in 2024-25.
How and where to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 6 of NBA Playoffs?
The New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 6 of NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Little Caesars. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. It will also air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
