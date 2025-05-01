Is Isaiah Stewart playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest injury update on Pistons star ahead of Game 6 showdown (May 1)

Isaiah Stewart is listed as questionable for the Detroit Pistons’ crucial Game 6 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. He is dealing with a knee inflammation that could rule him out for a fifth straight game on Thursday.

Ad

Because of his questionable status, it is advised to check on his playing status prior to tipoff. However, it doesn’t look promising for the center, as whenever Detroit coach JB Bickerstaff has been asked about Stewart’s return, he retaliates with a day-to-day timeline.

Isaiah Stewart’s ongoing knee injury dates back to April 9 when he was listed on the injury report for the first time with this particular issue. He missed the end of the regular season and took a week off to get healthy and prepare for the postseason

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How did Isaiah Stewart fare in Game 1 against New York Knicks?

Isaiah Stewart might not be the flashiest player on the Detroit Pistons roster but he is a key component of their rotation. His defensive presence is crucial to the team’s success as evidenced by his Game 1 performance.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Stewart featured for just under 19 minutes in Game 1, where he had just two points. However, his impact on defense was clearly seen with five rebounds and two blocks. In fact, in a game that the Pistons lost 123-112, he had a +/- rating of +8.

Ad

Despite his positive impact, he didn’t feature in the final quarter, which was later clarified as an injury concern by JB Bickerstaff. The knee issue forced him out of the game and he hasn’t been able to return to action yet.

Stewart averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 72 regular-season games in 2024-25.

How and where to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 6 of NBA Playoffs?

The New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 6 of NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Little Caesars. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. It will also air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More