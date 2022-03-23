Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Ja Morant has led the Memphis Grizzlies on an incredible run this season. They are currently ranked second in the Western Conference standings, two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

The team has been outstanding, even without Morant, and are likely to make a deep run in the playoffs given how well they have played so far. Memphis are in the top ten of both the offensive and defensive ratings.

Outside of the Steven Adams acquisition, the Grizzlies did not bring in any high-profile signings during the offseason. Nonetheless, they have built a team that is confident enough to take on any of the "heavyweights" in the NBA.

The Grizzlies will look to extend their winning streak later on Wednesday night as they host the Brooklyn Nets. They will have to contend with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and fans are wondering if their star player will be available for the tie.

What is Ja Morant's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during a game against the Orlando Magic

According to the team's official injury report, Morant is listed as "out" with right knee soreness for tonight's matchup against the Nets. He hurt his knee last Friday against the Atlanta Hawks and will miss a second straight game.

The Grizzlies had no problem fending off the Houston Rockets but will undoubtedly face a bigger challenge against the Nets. Unfortunately, he will sit out a second consecutive game.

When will Ja Morant return?

At the time of writing, there was no official return date for Morant. There is a chance that the team is avoiding the risk of aggravating the injury this close to the playoffs, which is why they have opted to give him as much rest as possible.

Although the Grizzlies are in a good position, they still have some work to do to secure their playoff berth.

How does Ja Morant's absence impact the Memphis Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies have been great without Ja Morant, enjoying a 14-2 record. But ten of those victories were against teams under .500. Ja has been exceptional leading the line, earning him a spot in Durant's top three in the MVP race.

The 22-year-old is the leading scorer on the team, averaging 27.6 points. Added to that are 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

