Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Ja Morant enjoyed a breakthrough year last season. He led the Memphis Grizzlies to the first round of the NBA Western Conference where they lost to conference leaders the Utah Jazz.

The Memphis Grizzlies tip off their preseason campaign against the 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, a fixture that they have listed multiple players as questionable for. According to the latest injury report released by the Memphis Grizzlies, the likes of Dillon Brooks (thigh), Sean McDermott (knee), Sam Merrill (ankle) and Killian Tillie (back) are all potentially unavailable to feature in the match. In this article, we look at everything that is known about Ja Morant’s chances of featuring in the preseason fixture against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Buzzer Beats @buzzerbeats ⭐️Game of the Day⭐️

Bucks vs Grizzlies

🕗: 8p ET

📺: TNT🔑 Players

Bucks: Giannis Antentokoumpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks (out- thigh soreness) ⭐️Game of the Day⭐️

Bucks vs Grizzlies

🕗: 8p ET

📺: TNT🔑 Players

Bucks: Giannis Antentokoumpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks (out- thigh soreness)

What is Ja Morant’s status for tonight's game against Milwaukee Bucks?

The Memphis Grizzlies let Jonas Valanciunas leave recently and haven’t made a lot of moves to build a team that can be expected to challenge for the Playoffs again. The Grizzlies still have a range of young stars, with Ja Morant leading them to the Playoffs last season. The fact that he missed out on what would have been his first ever All-Star selection in his second season in the NBA is bound to disappoint the big man.

Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks “You don’t realize you’re drowning when you’re trying to be everyone else’s anchor.”

@jamorant talks to me about dealing with the bubble and how he works on his mental health every day. Make sure you take care of yourself first “You don’t realize you’re drowning when you’re trying to be everyone else’s anchor.”

@jamorant talks to me about dealing with the bubble and how he works on his mental health every day. Make sure you take care of yourself first https://t.co/bKOBZOB0FX

Regardless, the latest injury report released by the Grizzlies does not include Ja Morant, and he is expected to start their preseason game against the reigning NBA champions. Morant was highly impressive in the playoff series last season against the Jazz, averaging 30.2 points and 8.2 assists per game as he led his team in both points and assists throughout the season.

Morant will now be looking to have a breakthrough season and should be looking to average more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career. He had an overall shooting efficiency of just above 48% and shot at slightly above 30% from the three-point zone despite taking almost four attempts per game. Both of these aspects of his game can be expected to improve over the coming time.

Also Read

Ja Morant is expected to start for the Memphis Grizzlies in their first preseason game.

Regardless, as far as the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks is concerned, Ja Morant is expected to start alongside Dillon Brooks, who has been listed as questionable but is expected to play some part as well.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar